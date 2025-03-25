DC Plants Saplings
Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 04:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial has said that the proportion of forests in terms of the total area of Pakistan is very low.
Only 4.8 to 5.7 percent of Pakistan’s area is covered by forests, which is much less than the global standard of 25 percent, due to which this region has severely climate change. The only solution to address this challenge is maximum tree plantation. He expressed these views after planting saplings in the lawn of the DC office.
Deputy Director (DD) Environment Dr. Muhammad Owais Shahid, Inspector Environment Shahid Ali Dogar, Yar Muhammad and social activist Ashfaq Nazar were also present on this occasion.
Langrial said that under Plant for Pakistan, tree plantation continues in all government schools, hospitals, and government institutions of Sialkot district. He said that the protection of forests in Pakistan is not only necessary for the ecological balance but also for the economy and climate.
