DC Plants Saplings At Parks, Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

DC plants saplings at parks, hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali planted saplings at different parks, including a hospital, under the Clean Green Pakistan.

He planted saplings at Kaleem Shaheed Park, Fesco Headquarters and Government General Hospital Samanabad.

Chief Executive Officer Engr Arshad Muneer, CEO health Dr Bilal Ahmed, Director Horticulture PHA Abdullah Nisarand others also took part in the plantation.

More Stories From Pakistan

