DC plants tree as part of spring plantation drive

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia planted an olive tree in the greenery Metropolitan Corporation office here today under the Spring tree plantation campaign.

Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Mian Muhammad Azhar Javed, Tehsil officers, and staff were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner said"Planting trees is a form of charity according to Hadees Pak."He said that all members of society should plant trees so that the environment gets green and fresh. He said that attention should be paid to the regular maintenance and irrigation of plants. During the spring tree plantation campaign, Chief Officer Mian Azhar Javed said that trees would be planted within the limits of Metropolitan Corporation.