DC plants tree at Farid Park as part of spring plantation drive

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia planted saplings at Farid Park Commercial Area Satellite Town here on Wednesday as part of the spring tree plantation campaign

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia planted saplings at Farid Park Commercial Area Satellite Town here on Wednesday as part of the spring tree plantation campaign.

Chairperson of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Bahawalpur Shehla Ehsan, District Environment Officer Ansar Abbas, DHO Dr. Khalid Channar, officers of education Department, Health Department, PHA and officials of other departments concerned were present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner directed that the target of planting trees should be achieved and plants should be planted in all the departments so that the environment would get green and lush.

He directed that special attention should be paid to the maintenance and irrigation of plants. He told that saplings were available free of cost at government nurseries.

A walk was also organized to raise awareness about the spring tree plantation campaign. The walk was led by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia and also participated by PHA Chairperson Shehla Ehsan, officers of relevant departments, and representatives of civil society.