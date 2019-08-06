UrduPoint.com
DC Plants Tree In Shorkot Cantt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 11:30 PM

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) ::Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto planted a tree in Shorkot Cantt, on Tuesday.

The DC on this occasion said that tree plantation drive has been started in the district. He said that over 400,000 plants are being planted in the district.

Over 15,000 trees have been added in Shorkot Forest by different institutions, he added.

MPA Asif Kathia, District Forest Officer Naseem Butt and others were present on the occasion.

Earlier, the DC visited THQ hospital to review treatment facilities in the hospital and gave directions to MS to improve functioning of the hospital.

