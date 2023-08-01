DC plants tree to inaugurate plantation drive

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa planted the Terminalia plant on the lawn of his office to inaugurate the monsoon plantation drive.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar Mujahid Abbas, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Mian Azhar Javed, Divisional Forest Officer Bahawalpur Irshadullah Gondal, DHO Dr.

Zeeshan Rauf, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, and officers from other relevant departments were present on the occasion. Deputy Commissioner said that evergreen and shaded trees should be planted during the tree plantation campaign.

He said that special attention should be paid to their proper growth. He said that the targets of the plantation drive must be achieved.