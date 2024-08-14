DC Plants Trees Under Plant For Pakistan Initiative
Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2024 | 03:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Under the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, saplings have been planted in Bahawalpur district as part of the Plant for Pakistan campaign.
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has planted evergreen and shade-providing trees at the forest department's reserves. On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Sana Ramchand, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Ahmed Sher Gondal, Conservator of Forests Khalid Javed Bhatta, DFO Extension Shahid Hamid, along with officers and staff from the forest department, Rescue 1122, and representatives from civil society also participated in the planting.
"The trees will be planted under the Plant for Pakistan program, and geo-tagging of the plants will be carried out," stated Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa. "Trees make the environment pleasant and refreshing," he added.
"Alongside planting, proper care and irrigation of the plants should be ensured," emphasized Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa.
The Conservator of Forests Khalid Javed Bhatta mentioned that large-scale afforestation is underway under the Plant for Pakistan program.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days7 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel8 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan8 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st10 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest10 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production10 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 2010 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children10 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates11 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC11 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"11 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab river areas11 hours ago