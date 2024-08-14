DC plants trees under Plant for Pakistan initiative

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Under the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, saplings have been planted in Bahawalpur district as part of the Plant for Pakistan campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has planted evergreen and shade-providing trees at the forest department's reserves. On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Sana Ramchand, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Ahmed Sher Gondal, Conservator of Forests Khalid Javed Bhatta, DFO Extension Shahid Hamid, along with officers and staff from the forest department, Rescue 1122, and representatives from civil society also participated in the planting.

"The trees will be planted under the Plant for Pakistan program, and geo-tagging of the plants will be carried out," stated Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa. "Trees make the environment pleasant and refreshing," he added.

"Alongside planting, proper care and irrigation of the plants should be ensured," emphasized Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa.

The Conservator of Forests Khalid Javed Bhatta mentioned that large-scale afforestation is underway under the Plant for Pakistan program.