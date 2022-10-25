DC, pledges peaceful LG elections in Islamabad

Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Irfan Nawaz Memon on Tuesday pledged to extend optimum cooperation in ensuring free, fair, and peaceful local government elections in Islamabad

In a meeting, the District Election Commissioner and the deputy commissioner, of Islamabad both the dignitaries discussed important issues related to local body elections. They agreed to take foolproof arrangements for elections.

The meeting observed that necessary steps have been taken to make the elections peaceful, and transparent and facilitate the voters and other stakeholders.