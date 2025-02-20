Open Menu

DC Pledges To Enroll Every Child In School

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 07:55 PM

DC pledges to enroll every child in school

Deputy Commissioner Qurrat-ul-Ain Memon has reaffirmed her commitment that every child in the district will an education in line with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision of an improved and accessible education system

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Qurrat-ul-Ain Memon has reaffirmed her commitment that every child in the district will an education in line with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision of an improved and accessible education system.

She made these remarks while addressing the 'Parho Muzaffargarh' seminar, held at the Government High school Jatoi. She said that enrolling children, especially those from underprivileged areas of Jatoi, remains a top priority. "Until the last out-of-school child is admitted, this campaign will continue.

Education is the only asset that empowers individuals to become responsible citizens and contribute to national progress," she stated.

The seminar was attended by a large number of officials, teachers, and students, including CEO Education Meher Jabeen, Assistant Commissioner Jatoi Jaleel-ur-Rehman, DO Literacy Tahira Rafiq, and other department heads. Agricultural expert Dr. Sajid Iqbal was also present as a special guest, who highlighted their efforts in promoting education.

Recent Stories

67% growth in trading in real estate development p ..

67% growth in trading in real estate development projects in Ajman during 2024

12 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi calls for overhaul of economic mode ..

Governor Kundi calls for overhaul of economic models to drive national growth

2 minutes ago
 National Tenpin Bowling C’ship kicks off

National Tenpin Bowling C’ship kicks off

2 minutes ago
 Rapid advancement of AI redefining way businesses, ..

Rapid advancement of AI redefining way businesses, governments, academic institu ..

2 minutes ago
 AKF provides handcarts, financial assistance to 29 ..

AKF provides handcarts, financial assistance to 29 workers

2 minutes ago
 France returns sole military base to Ivory Coast

France returns sole military base to Ivory Coast

2 minutes ago
Museum of Future to participate in Austin’s Sout ..

Museum of Future to participate in Austin’s South by Southwest 2025

26 minutes ago
 EDB reports record 2024 results, with 222% YoY inc ..

EDB reports record 2024 results, with 222% YoY increase in financing

26 minutes ago
 Special Olympics UAE, Sakina Platform sign MoU to ..

Special Olympics UAE, Sakina Platform sign MoU to advance mental health support ..

26 minutes ago
 Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan ..

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan inaugurates 3-day book fair a ..

2 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Deputy Prime Minis ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Russia

27 minutes ago
 Punjab Minister for Health and Chairman Cabinet Co ..

Punjab Minister for Health and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawa ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan