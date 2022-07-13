DC praises all line deptts for brisk relief work at flood hit areas

Deputy Commissioner Tank Hameedullah Khattak on Wednesday paid rich tributes to all line departments including Rescue 1122, Pakistan Army and FC troops, Police, TMA, Health engaged in round-the-clock rescue and relief work in the flood-hit areas of UC Pai Tank for the last three days

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tank Hameedullah Khattak on Wednesday paid rich tributes to all line departments including Rescue 1122, Pakistan Army and FC troops, Police, TMA, Health engaged in round-the-clock rescue and relief work in the flood-hit areas of UC Pai Tank for the last three days.

The deputy commissioner said residential tents were provided to the flood affectees, adding that clean drinking water tankers were being provided to the flood affectees daily.

He said that on the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan financial cheques were handed over to the families of those killed in the floods.

He said that he was personally monitoring all the rescue and relief activities, adding that any kind of negligence would not be tolerated.

He said that rescue and district administration teams were now busy fixing the drainage system.

The deputy commissioner said that the power has been restored in many areas. WAPDA teams are engaged in restoration of the facility in other areas, he added.