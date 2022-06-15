DC praises blood donors; urges for more voluntary donation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur Saifullah Abro on Wednesday said donating blood was a critical life-saving element of public health, and donors must be commended for their selfless services.

Speaking at an event organised by Fatmid Foundation with the collaboration of Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) to mark the International Blood Donation Day, the DC said that regular voluntary blood donation was necessary for the maintenance of adequate blood supplies, and the timely access to safe blood for transfusions.

"I applaud those who advocate and encourage others to participate in the life-saving practice of giving blood," he remarked.

Abro urged the people to continue playing their due part in ensuring good health and wellness for all ages.