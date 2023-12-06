DC praises exemplary services of Scouts

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tariq Qureshi, who is also the chairman of Scouts Hyderabad, praised the exemplary services of Scouts in the country, stating that regardless of the circumstances, Scouts consistently fulfill their duties with great diligence and enthusiasm.

He expressed these views in his speech while attending a program organized by District Boys Scouts at Government Naval Rai Hiranand High school as a special guest on Wednesday, Tariq Qureshi assured the Scouts' organizers of full cooperation and support from the administration.

President of Scouts Jameel Ahmed informed the participants that on December 1st, 1947, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah approved the establishment of Boys Scouts, and since then, Scouts have been rendering commendable services.

The District Boys Scouts Association organizes various ceremonies and events every year from December 1st to commemorate this occasion. He also informed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) about the problems faced by Scouts volunteers including the services of Scouts and their performance.

Later, DC Tariq Qureshi visited Darul Atfal Qasimabad and directed the administrators to pay special attention to maintaining cleanliness and hygiene standards to ensure children's protection from various contagious diseases. Ms. Irshad Mastoi, the institution's director provided a detailed briefing to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) about the institution and its current challenges, upon which he assured resolution of the issues. On this occasion, relevant officers were also present.