DC Presents Rehmat Ul Lilaalameen (SAWW) Scholarships To Students
Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2024 | 01:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram has said that the Holy Life of Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (SAWW) is a beacon of light not only for the Muslims but for the entire humanity and success in this world and hereafter lies in following the Teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAWW).
He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony organized in the District Council Hall here on Thursday regarding the Rehmat-Ul-LilAalameen (SAWW) Scholarships
The ceremony beside the Chairman DDAC Kohat Shafiullah Jan MPA, was also attended by the ADC F&P, religious personalities, heads of Line Departments and students of schools.
Cash prizes were distributed among the students of the schools under Rahmat-Ul-LilAalameen (SAWW) Scholarships on this occasion.
Deputy Commissioner Kohat said that the Imam-ul-Anbiya, Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) came to this world as mercy for the entire world and He (SAWW) struggled for the welfare of humanity and did not hesitate to make any kind of sacrifice to spread the divine message of Allah the Almighty.
He stressed for holding maximum events on Uswa-e-Hasana of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) to enlighten the next generation of the Holy Life of Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW).
APP/vak
