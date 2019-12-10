UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Presides A Meeting Regarding Fixation Of Rates For Daily Use Items

Sumaira FH 44 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 04:38 PM

DC presides a meeting regarding fixation of rates for daily use items

The Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Bilal shahid Rao presided over a meeting here on Tuesday regarding fixation of the rates of daily use items and to over come price hike situation

NAUSHEROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Bilal shahid Rao presided over a meeting here on Tuesday regarding fixation of the rates of daily use items and to over come price hike situation.

According to a hand out issued here DC said that purpose of chairing meeting was to provide daily use commodities to masses on controlled price and to halt illegal activities including over profiteering and hoarding.

He said that those shopkeepers will be fined of 10.000 Rs each on the spot who does not arrange bidding in Fruit and vegetable markets

Related Topics

Price

Recent Stories

PTCL hosts its first ‘Digital Learning Hackathon ..

50 seconds ago

All Pakistan Restaurant Association presents APRA ..

3 minutes ago

ICT hospitals' hazardous waste dumped in municipal ..

6 minutes ago

Russian-Sudanese Ministerial Committee Postponed U ..

7 minutes ago

Putin-Zelenskyy Talks in Paris Fail to Result in F ..

7 minutes ago

Kremlin Assumes Putin-Lukashenko Meeting to Be Hel ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.