DC presides a meeting regarding fixation of rates for daily use items

NAUSHEROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Bilal shahid Rao presided over a meeting here on Tuesday regarding fixation of the rates of daily use items and to over come price hike situation.

According to a hand out issued here DC said that purpose of chairing meeting was to provide daily use commodities to masses on controlled price and to halt illegal activities including over profiteering and hoarding.

He said that those shopkeepers will be fined of 10.000 Rs each on the spot who does not arrange bidding in Fruit and vegetable markets