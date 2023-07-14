DC presides a meeting regarding Muharram

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :A meeting was held here on Friday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Larkana Saleemullah Odho to review the arrangements and ensure maintenance of law and order during upcoming holy month of Muharram.

The meeting was also attended by SSP Larkana, Officials of law enforcing agencies, Ulema of various schools of thought, Police officials, TMOs and officers of different departments.

The meeting reviewed arrangements to maintain law and order during the holy mont to avoid any untoward incidents.

The DC directed the police officials to implement government orders and not to allow anyone to carry weapons during Muharram days.

It was stated that provocative speeches including audio and video cassettes should be not allowed .

The government has also banned entry on some speakers who deliver such speeches, it was further stated.

The DC directed the police officials to have meetings with religious leaders of various schools of thought to ensure peace and tranquility during the holy month.

He also asked the SSP Larkana to implement the contingency plan and set up control rooms to facilitate the people so that they could contact the control rooms if needed during Muharram.

He directed Municipal Commissioner LMC, Taluka Municipal Administrations (TMAs) of District Larkana to remove encroachment on the route of mourning processions to keep the cities and towns properly clean.

He also directed the officials of Taluka Municipal Administrations (TMAs) of the district to ensure cleanliness and functioning of street-lights.

The deputy commissioner appealed to Ulema of all schools of thought and the people to remain peaceful and demonstrate a spirit of brotherhood and solidarity to maintain the sanctity of Muharram-ul-Haram.

SSP Larkana affirmed that supremacy of law would be upheld and violators of law would be dealt with an iron hand.