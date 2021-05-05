DC presides District polio Committee meeting

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran- ul Hassan has directed health authorities to administer polio drops immediately to the children deprived in vaccination campaigns due to relocation to other places to save children from morbidity.

According to an official handout issued here on Wednesday DC issued such instruction while presiding over a meeting of the District Polio Committee at his office.

He stressed the need for carrying out a polio campaign effectively with ensuring 100% coverage of polio. He said that due to the relocation of families a large number of children in the district had arrived from other districts which would be covered on priority basis.

He said that the polio campaign was being closely monitored for which revenue officers were assigned responsibility.