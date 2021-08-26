UrduPoint.com

DC Presides Distt Polio Eradication Committee Meeting

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Polio preventing drops are not only the medicine but a guarantee of safe future of child. This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar while presiding a meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee here today. The meeting took view of results of previous anti-polio Campaign and the arrangements opted for National Anti Polio Campaign commencing from September 20.

Deputy Commissioner advised parents for administration of Polio drops to children up to the age of five years positively as Polio virus not only affect a single child but the whole family was adversely affected.

He appealed people for all walks of life to play their role in great mission of cleaning Pakistan from Polio virus.

DC instructed officials of health department to make micro plan further improved in order to make the campaign successful and also ensure the participation of police and other related officials in Union Council level meetings and write a letter to concerned district officer in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner instructed all Assistant Commissioners to ensure the supervision of polio teams during anti polio campaign in order to achieve the stipulated target.

Briefing the meeting District Health Officer Dr Daulat Al Jamali and Focal Person for Polio Dr Allah Bux Rajpar said that during the 7-day National Anti-Polio Campaign commencing from September 20 to Sept 26, 2021, more than 3,33000 children of up to the age of five year would be administered Polio drops. They said that for the purpose 1038 teams were formed, out of which 896 teams were mobile, 70 fix, 50 transit teams and 22 were SM teams.

They said that for Anti Polio Campaign, the training of teams, preparation of Micro-plan and other arrangements were being started. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo, District Focal Person for Polio Dr Allah Bux Rajpar, District Population Welfare Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils, officials of police, health and other related departments.

