DC presides meeting of district oversight committee for maintenance and repair

UMERKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Umerkot Nadeem u Rehman Memon Monday presided over a meeting of the District oversight committee for maintenance and repair (M&R) formed for providing basic facilities of education in the district.

Addressing the meeting, he directed concerned departments to collect data about schools having no roofs, wash rooms, clean drinking water and boundary wall and submit a detailed proposal in that regard so that basic facilities would be provided on priority.

Engineer education works department Masood Bajwa informed the meeting that about Rs. 12.5 million was reserved for M&R which would be spent on schools that need urgent repair.

Among others, engineer education works Masood Bajwa, District accounts Officer Muhammad Alam Soomro, DEO Primary Dawar komal, Information officer Abdul Latif Solangi and others attended the meeting.