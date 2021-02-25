UrduPoint.com
DC Presides Meeting Regarding Organizing Sports Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

DC presides meeting regarding organizing sports week

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :District Sport Committee meeting was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Capt. (R) Bilal Shahid Rao.

The meeting reviewed the preparations and arrangements for the celebration of Sports Week in the district.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner informed that various competitions in hockey, cricket, wrestling, badminton, table tennis, tug-of-war and other sports would be organized at school and college level and at district level.

Athletes who perform well in sports will be given the opportunity to participate in competitions held at the divisional level.

The meeting was attended by District education Officer Noor Mohammad Solangi, Deputy DO of Education Department, Taluka Education Officer and District Scouts Officer besides Headmasters of various schools.

