DC presides over anti-smog meeting

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhoon here on Tuesday presided over the anti-smog committee meeting held in the committee room.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Zahoor Hussain and other government officials including Assistant Commissioners (AC) of all tehsils attended the meetings.

During the meeting, the Director of Environment gave a briefing on the ongoing activities related to anti-smog and informed that the Environment Department had registered 11 FIRs against the kiln owners for anti-smog, fined Rs 100,000 and sealed two industrial units this month.

Rs 51,500 fines had been imposed on smog-emitting vehicles in this season, he added.

He further said that the Punjab government had implemented the Anti-Smog Rules 2023, on violation kilns and industrial units will be sealed, FIRs will be filed against the owners and a fine ranging to Rs.315, 000.

The DC instructed that the Environment Department to transfer the brick kilns to 100% zigzag technology.