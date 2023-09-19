Open Menu

DC Presides Over Anti-smog Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2023 | 09:54 PM

DC presides over anti-smog meeting

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhoon here on Tuesday presided over the anti-smog committee meeting held in the committee room

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhoon here on Tuesday presided over the anti-smog committee meeting held in the committee room.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Zahoor Hussain and other government officials including Assistant Commissioners (AC) of all tehsils attended the meetings.

During the meeting, the Director of Environment gave a briefing on the ongoing activities related to anti-smog and informed that the Environment Department had registered 11 FIRs against the kiln owners for anti-smog, fined Rs 100,000 and sealed two industrial units this month.

Rs 51,500 fines had been imposed on smog-emitting vehicles in this season, he added.

He further said that the Punjab government had implemented the Anti-Smog Rules 2023, on violation kilns and industrial units will be sealed, FIRs will be filed against the owners and a fine ranging to Rs.315, 000.

The DC instructed that the Environment Department to transfer the brick kilns to 100% zigzag technology.

Related Topics

Technology Government Of Punjab Fine Vehicles All Government

Recent Stories

Commissioner urges Swift Feasibility Report for Ag ..

Commissioner urges Swift Feasibility Report for Agriculture Projects in Mirpurkh ..

19 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan urges Armenian separatists to lay down ..

Azerbaijan urges Armenian separatists to lay down arms

21 minutes ago
 Former MNA inaugurates development projects in Upp ..

Former MNA inaugurates development projects in Upper Chitral

19 minutes ago
 Scientists find 'missing ingredient' for pink diam ..

Scientists find 'missing ingredient' for pink diamonds

13 minutes ago
 DC directs joint action against power theft

DC directs joint action against power theft

13 minutes ago
 flydubai carries more than 04 million passengers i ..

Flydubai carries more than 04 million passengers in summer

25 minutes ago
UN aid deliveries resume via rebel-held Syria bord ..

UN aid deliveries resume via rebel-held Syria border crossing

13 minutes ago
 Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee

Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee

13 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

13 minutes ago
 21st Arab Media Forum to display Refik Anadol’s ..

21st Arab Media Forum to display Refik Anadol’s groundbreaking AI artwork

25 minutes ago
 CM Domki directs secretaries to take steps to prov ..

CM Domki directs secretaries to take steps to provide relief to masses

10 minutes ago
 Mohtasib, Shaheed Benazirabad holds open Kacheri

Mohtasib, Shaheed Benazirabad holds open Kacheri

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan