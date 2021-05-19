UrduPoint.com
DC Presides Over Corona Prevention Committee Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 07:28 PM

DC presides over corona prevention committee meeting

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shehzad said on Wednesday directed the officers concerned to continue vaccination from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm in all vaccination centres and round the clock vaccination facility in Sheikh Khalifa Health Science school Dari Sanghi.

Presiding over the district corona prevention committee meeting here, he directed the officers to ensure facilities for visitors at vaccination centres across the province with implementing corona related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and maintaining social distance.

The DC also directed to speed up the process of vaccination for people above 40 years of age.

The meeting was told that 59,797 people have been vaccinated while the number of active cases of coronavirus in the district was 472.

