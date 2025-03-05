DC Presides Over DHC’s Meeting
Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2025 | 01:30 PM
BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Ashraf has chaired the meeting of District Health Council (DHC) and reviewed health facilities for people in hospitals of the district.
CEO, Health, Dr Attiq ur Rehman, MS, DHQ, Dr Nadeem Raza and other concerned officials attended the meeting.
The DC directed to improve the district’s health care system further, adding to take possible measures to proved best health facilities to the patients round the clock.
APP/azb/378
