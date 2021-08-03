DC presides over DOPC meeting

A meeting of the District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) was held here on Tuesday with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joiya in the chair

SHEIKHPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :A meeting of the District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) was held here on Tuesday with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joiya in the chair.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Dr Ehsanul Haq, Additional Deputy commissioner (Revenue) and District Information Officer Faisal Javed.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said that the solution of problems of overseas Pakistanis was among top priorities of the district administration.

He said the problems of overseas Pakistanis were being resolved rapidly.

Asghar Joiya said that all possible steps were being taken to resolve the problems of overseas Pakistanis and dereliction in this regard would not be tolerated.