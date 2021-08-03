UrduPoint.com

DC Presides Over DOPC Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 58 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 09:00 PM

DC presides over DOPC meeting

A meeting of the District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) was held here on Tuesday with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joiya in the chair

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Dr Ehsanul Haq, Additional Deputy commissioner (Revenue) and District Information Officer Faisal Javed.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said that the solution of problems of overseas Pakistanis was among top priorities of the district administration.

He said the problems of overseas Pakistanis were being resolved rapidly.

Asghar Joiya said that all possible steps were being taken to resolve the problems of overseas Pakistanis and dereliction in this regard would not be tolerated.

