DC presides over meeting of public health engineering department

The Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Bilal Shahid Rao presided over a meeting of the over sight committee of public health engineering department on Friday

NAUSHEROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Bilal Shahid Rao presided over a meeting of the over sight committee of public health engineering department on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner apprised the meeting that on the directives of Sindh govt clean drinking water would provide to the citizens and sewerage work for contaminated to be expedited.

DC said that RO plants available to the public health department should be active. He asked to officers concerned to complete required work in time and submit report on weekly basis.