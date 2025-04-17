DC presides over meeting to review arrangements for anti-polio drive

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Karim here on Thursday chaired an important meeting to review arrangements regarding anti-polio campaign.

The District Police Officer (DPO), the Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Assistant Commissioners, Khatib, Kohat, the District Health Officer, the officials from education Department and other concerned departments attended the meeting.

The deputy commissioner formally launched the anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to children and discussed the anti-polio campaign in detail.

He appealed to the people to administer polio drops to protect their children from permanent disability and cooperate with polio teams so that the polio virus could be eradicated from the district.

