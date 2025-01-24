DC Presides Over PWD's Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2025 | 11:40 AM
NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Under the vision of the Chief Minister, Punjab, Deputy Commissioner, Gujranwala, Naveed Ahmed on Friday chaired a meeting of Population Welfare Department (PWD) regarding population management in the district.
The issues regarding uncontrolled population growth, decreasing resources to meet the population’s requirements, substandard foods, quality of education and Health facilities for the people and living standard of the people in the district were discussed in the meeting.
The deputy commissioner also reviewed the measures for controlling the population, and health of newborns and mothers and improving education standards in the district.
The Dc directed the department to launch effective campaigns to aware the people regarding benefits of birth control.
APP/mud/378
