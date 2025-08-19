Open Menu

DC Presides Over Revenue Department's Meeting, Transfers Officials Through Lottery

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 03:30 PM

DC presides over revenue department's meeting, transfers officials through lottery

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) An important meeting of the revenue department here on Tuesday was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner, Rahimullah Mehsud, to review the performance of the department.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Assistant Commissioner, Lachi, and officers and officials of the Revenue Department attended the meeting.

In the meeting, the Revenue officers gave a detailed briefing regarding the performance of their tehsils.

The deputy commissioner was directed to give easy access to revenue records, timely provision of copies and other facilities to the public.

During the meeting, the process of posting and transferring revenue officials was also completed transparently. For this purpose, the method of lottery was adopted, which was held in front of all officials.

The lottery papers were drawn by the revenue officials and officers themselves to ensure transparency and merit.

The deputy commissioner said that merit and transparency would be maintained at all times and steps would continue to further improve the revenue system for public convenience.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports establis ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports establishment, expansion of 308 digita ..

2 hours ago
 Hatta exports power to Dubai

Hatta exports power to Dubai

3 hours ago
 Executive Council issues resolution forming Board ..

Executive Council issues resolution forming Board of Trustees of 'Damj' award, c ..

3 hours ago
 Infinix HOT 60 Series: Turning Theft into Instant ..

Infinix HOT 60 Series: Turning Theft into Instant Regret

4 hours ago
 UAE showcases 'Lifeline' water project in Khan You ..

UAE showcases 'Lifeline' water project in Khan Younis to journalists

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2025

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025

7 hours ago
 UAE an inspiring model in improving government per ..

UAE an inspiring model in improving government performance: Arab Investors Union

15 hours ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly district ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly districts amid bad weather, flood thre ..

16 hours ago
 Model, photographer booked over charges of Wazir K ..

Model, photographer booked over charges of Wazir Khan Mosque photoshoot

16 hours ago
 NDMA issues travel advisory as landslides cut off ..

NDMA issues travel advisory as landslides cut off northern routes

16 hours ago
 NA body on commerce advocates district Chambers fo ..

NA body on commerce advocates district Chambers for business facilitation

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan