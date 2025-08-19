KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) An important meeting of the revenue department here on Tuesday was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner, Rahimullah Mehsud, to review the performance of the department.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Assistant Commissioner, Lachi, and officers and officials of the Revenue Department attended the meeting.

In the meeting, the Revenue officers gave a detailed briefing regarding the performance of their tehsils.

The deputy commissioner was directed to give easy access to revenue records, timely provision of copies and other facilities to the public.

During the meeting, the process of posting and transferring revenue officials was also completed transparently. For this purpose, the method of lottery was adopted, which was held in front of all officials.

The lottery papers were drawn by the revenue officials and officers themselves to ensure transparency and merit.

The deputy commissioner said that merit and transparency would be maintained at all times and steps would continue to further improve the revenue system for public convenience.

