DC Prioritizes Resolution Of Citizen’s Issues At Their Doorsteps
Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2024 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanveer Ahmad has said that resolving the people’s issues at their doorsteps was his top priority.
Talking to the media, he said that all the officers were public servants and they were answerable to the people.
He said that an open court would be organized at the Town Hall on August 28 to review the performance of the departments working under the district administration.
The three-month performance of the district administration will be examined.
The people’s grievances regarding the Finance Department, District Council, TMA, issuance of Domicile, Driving License, the birth and death certificates will be heard.
The deputy commissioner said that organizing such open courts was aimed at maintaining a strong liaison between the people and administration.
The district officers were appointed here for public service and addressing people’s woes was their duty, adding that no compromise would be made over resolving basic people’s issues.
Replying to a question, he said the practical steps were being taken to ensure the provision of clean drinking water to citizens. He warned that strict action would be taken against those officials who showed negligence in this regard.
