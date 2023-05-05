DC promises 30 more beds at Allied Hospital surgical emergency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar visited the surgical emergency department of Allied Hospital on Friday and announced that 30 more beds would be added there soon.

He reviewed the plan for expansion of the emergency ward with beds infrastructure, and said the proposal would be included in the annual development programme of the next fiscal year.

Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Faheem Yousaf and other doctors were also present.

The DC also visited THQ Hospital at Chak Jhumra and inspected the functioning of machinery, medical facilities and cleaning quality.

The DC also reviewed census campaign in tehsil and checked the record. He visited various roads and directed the assistant commissioner to improve the quality of cleanliness and remodeling of crossings.