UrduPoint.com

DC Promises 30 More Beds At Allied Hospital Surgical Emergency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2023 | 05:50 PM

DC promises 30 more beds at Allied Hospital surgical emergency

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar visited the surgical emergency department of Allied Hospital on Friday and announced that 30 more beds would be added there soon.

He reviewed the plan for expansion of the emergency ward with beds infrastructure, and said the proposal would be included in the annual development programme of the next fiscal year.

Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Faheem Yousaf and other doctors were also present.

The DC also visited THQ Hospital at Chak Jhumra and inspected the functioning of machinery, medical facilities and cleaning quality.

The DC also reviewed census campaign in tehsil and checked the record. He visited various roads and directed the assistant commissioner to improve the quality of cleanliness and remodeling of crossings.

Recent Stories

Kaira rejects criticism on FM's visit to India

Kaira rejects criticism on FM's visit to India

29 minutes ago
 FM Bilawal rules out any change in Pakistan's posi ..

FM Bilawal rules out any change in Pakistan's position on Kashmir issue

36 minutes ago
 UAE, US explore investment opportunities with focu ..

UAE, US explore investment opportunities with focus on clean tech start ups

59 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Vice President of Vietnam

RAK Ruler receives Vice President of Vietnam

1 hour ago
 Unification of UAE Armed Forces, the second creati ..

Unification of UAE Armed Forces, the second creation of the Union: Mohammed Al B ..

2 hours ago
 Kiwis win toss, opt to bowl first against Pakistan ..

Kiwis win toss, opt to bowl first against Pakistan in fourth ODI

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.