DC promises completion of bypass rehabilitation on time

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh said on Sunday that Rs 6.4 billion were being spent on rehabilitation of Faisalabad bypass and the mega project would be completed on time to facilitate people.

During a visit to the bypass near Makkoana here, he inspected quality of work and directed the contractors and officers concerned to speed up work for on-time completion of the road.

He also ordered for implementing safety measures in installation of diversion and direction boards so that travelers could take the routes easily to reach their destinations.

Deputy Director Development Rana Tahir informed the deputy commissioner that Rs 1.4 billion were allocated for rehabilitation of Makkoana bypass and continuous monitoring was being carried out to complete the project within given time period.