DC Promises More Health Facilities For Public
Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2025 | 04:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari announced more health facilities at Jalalpur Pirwala for public facilitation.
During an official visit to the Tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala of the district on Saturday, he inspected service delivery of various departments.
The DC inspected the Land Record Center and checked staff attendance. He stressed the importance of providing exemplary services to the public at these centers. "Ensuring top-notch facilities for the public at Land Record Centers remains a top priority," stated DC.
He was briefed on tax recovery initiatives by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), highlighting the district administration's commitment to achieving revenue targets.
"There will be no compromise on property tax collection and revenue dues," he affirmed.
The visit also included an inspection of the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, where the Deputy Commissioner interacted with patients and evaluated various departments.
He announced plans to fill vacant vacancies for doctors and nurses to enhance healthcare delivery.
Meanwhile, he also unveiled plans to establish a state-of-the-art Trauma Center and a modern Dialysis Unit at the THQ Hospital to meet the growing medical needs of the community.
Recent Stories
Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: Naqvi
12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer accident
PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Diamond Category
Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kicks off in Dubai
UAE Tour: Unique platform to showcase country's tourism
Pushpa Actor Rashmika Mandanna gets injured during workout accident
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary
JUI-F chief criticizes establishment, rejects negotiations
Sultan bin Ahmed receives 'e&' delegation
Imran Khan approaches LHC for bail in eight cases related to May 9 incidents
Chinese Consulate announces six events to celebrate Chinese New Year in Dubai
Coal mine gas explosion kills 4 labourers in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
First national cotton conference to be held in city on Feb 451 seconds ago
-
13 food points fined Rs. 85,00054 seconds ago
-
IGP Islamabad reviews performance, sets goals for crime-free 202559 seconds ago
-
Foolproof security for DBA polls1 minute ago
-
CCPO orders action against kite, metallic string manufactures1 minute ago
-
Minister vows improving Punjab's health system with PITB help1 minute ago
-
DC promises more health facilities for public1 minute ago
-
MNA chairs meeting on Khanewal development2 minutes ago
-
Ahsan expresses resolve to make Pakistan free of Hepatitis-C in three years11 minutes ago
-
Four power pilferers booked12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: Naqvi16 minutes ago
-
Various food points penalised over hygiene violations22 minutes ago