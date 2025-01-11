DC promises more health facilities for public

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari announced more health facilities at Jalalpur Pirwala for public facilitation.

During an official visit to the Tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala of the district on Saturday, he inspected service delivery of various departments.

The DC inspected the Land Record Center and checked staff attendance. He stressed the importance of providing exemplary services to the public at these centers. "Ensuring top-notch facilities for the public at Land Record Centers remains a top priority," stated DC.

He was briefed on tax recovery initiatives by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), highlighting the district administration's commitment to achieving revenue targets.

"There will be no compromise on property tax collection and revenue dues," he affirmed.

The visit also included an inspection of the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, where the Deputy Commissioner interacted with patients and evaluated various departments.

He announced plans to fill vacant vacancies for doctors and nurses to enhance healthcare delivery.

Meanwhile, he also unveiled plans to establish a state-of-the-art Trauma Center and a modern Dialysis Unit at the THQ Hospital to meet the growing medical needs of the community.