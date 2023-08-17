Open Menu

DC Promises Protecting Lives, Properties Of Minority Communities

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2023 | 05:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :A district peace committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Sajjad Ahmed Khan at the DC Office Committee Room, here on Thursday.

The meeting expressed strong condemnation of desecration of Holy Quran in Jaranwala area. The DC said "our society and religion do not allow punishing any individual without fulfilling all legal requirements. He said "it is our social responsibility to protect lives and properties of the minority communities, living in our cities".

The DC said, "Mianwali is a peaceful district, and we all work together to maintain this atmosphere of peace.

"District Police Officer Matiullah Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Khalid Javed Goraya, Assistant Commissioner Uzair Ali Khan, ADC Bakht Allah, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Engineer Naveed Iqbal, President District Bar Association Sanaullah Khan, Maulana Manzoor Siyalvi, Mushtaq Jafari and other members of the peace committee attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, DSP Matiullah Khan said that there should be no incitement in any form of protest or rallies.

