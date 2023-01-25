UrduPoint.com

DC Promises Solution To Kiln Workers' Problems

January 25, 2023

DC promises solution to kiln workers' problems

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh promised on Wednesday that problems of kiln works would be solved on top priority basis

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh promised on Wednesday that problems of kiln works would be solved on top priority basis.

During a meeting with labor leaders and kiln owners here, he directed all departments concerned to improve their performance and convince the kiln owners for full payment to their workers.

Taking a detailed look at the demands/ issues of the kiln workers, the deputy commissioner directed the kiln owners to ensure implementation of fixed wages; otherwise, strict action would be taken against the violators without any discrimination.

He also directed the kiln owners for issuing social security cards to their workers.

He also directed the representative officer of Employees Old-age Benefit Institute (EOBI) to collect complete data of kiln workers from social security department and facilitate the workers as early as possible. He also made it clear that mutual interests of kiln owners and workers would be protected fully and no one would be allowed to violate the labor laws.

He said that child labor was an illegal act and the law would be enforced with full strength in Faisalabad to discourage child labor.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Faisal Sultan, directors of Labor, Social Security, EOBI and other departments were also present.

