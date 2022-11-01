UrduPoint.com

DC Promises Strict Price Control Mechanism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh said on Tuesday that a price control mechanism would be implemented in to to to provide maximum relief to masses

Chairing a meeting here on Tuesday, he directed the price control magistrates to accelerate their efforts for inspection of markets and bazaars to ensure availability of daily-use items on fixed rates.

In this connection, he also directed them to take strict action against profiteers without any discrimination so that the trend of artificial price-hike could be discouraged to maximum extent.

He also directed the revenue officers to improve their performance and resolve public complaints speedily.

He ordered for completing digital 'gardawari' on priority basis and said that review meetings should be arranged daily to evaluate performance of the department.

