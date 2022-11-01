DC promises strict price control mechanism

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh said on Tuesday that a price control mechanism would be implemented in to to to provide maximum relief to masses.

Chairing a meeting here on Tuesday, he directed the price control magistrates to accelerate their efforts for inspection of markets and bazaars to ensure availability of daily-use items on fixed rates.

In this connection, he also directed them to take strict action against profiteers without any discrimination so that the trend of artificial price-hike could be discouraged to maximum extent.

He also directed the revenue officers to improve their performance and resolve public complaints speedily.

He ordered for completing digital 'gardawari' on priority basis and said that review meetings should be arranged daily to evaluate performance of the department.