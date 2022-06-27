UrduPoint.com

DC Promises Uninterrupted Vegetables Supply During Eid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2022 | 06:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Maisam Abbas said on Monday that uninterrupted supply of vegetables including potatoes, onions and tomatoes would be ensured during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

He was addressing the 26th daily meeting of the district price control here. MPA Naveed Ashraf, former MPA Tariq Subhani, Badar Zaman Chouhan, District Officer (DO) Industries Rashida Batool, Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Dr. Sajjad, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Ahmed Nasir, Agriculture Department official Yasir Mahmood and representative of traders Aqeel Kapoor were also present.

The DC said that the assistant commissioners of four tehsils, assistant director of Agriculture and the secretary of the market committee and the middlemen in the respective vegetable and fruit markets would take necessary steps in that regard.

Special price control magistrates were given special task to ensure availability of subsidised flour at fixed rates at the sale points.

The deputy commissioner directed the Industries officials concerned to take stern action over faulty scale measurements at petrol pumps.

