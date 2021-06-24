UrduPoint.com
DC Punishes Son For Misbehaving With Parents, Imposes Fine

Sumaira FH 32 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen awarded one-month jail with Rs 50,000 fine to a man under Protection of Parents Ordinance 2021 or the charges of beating his parents and forcing them to leave the house.

The action was taken on the complain of parents of the accused for beating and evicting them from home leaving them homeless a year ago.

The DC also ordered Station House Officer Civil lines to get the house vacated from the accused, and hand it over to his parents, ADCG Ehsaanul Haq told media on Thursday.

The elderly couple Ghulam Fatima and her deaf husband Muhammad Iqbal logded the complained that their son Mukhtar Hussain was not behaving well with them and used to beat them up.

A year ago, Mukhtar forced them to leave home and since then she was managing her resources by doing domestic work at people's home, Ghulam Fatima said.

DC had summoned both parties at his office and provided them an opportunity to reconcile. Mukhtar Hussain sought forgiveness from his parents and expressed willingness to take them home and take their responsibility.

The parents, however, refused, following which deputy commissioner decided the matter as per law.

The official expressed serious concerns over the trend in few sections of society where people misbehaved with their parents leaving them hapless.

He said, it was the main reason that the incumbent government introduced law for protection of parents.

