DC Pushes For Digital Land Record Overhaul
Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon has chaired an important meeting focused on revenue matters, with key officials from the Revenue Department and ADCR in attendance.
The meeting primarily discussed the auditing of fees charged by housing societies, alongside the implementation of decisions made in previous meetings, said the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration.
In a crucial meeting, Islamabad's Deputy Commissioner (DC) emphasized the need for swift action on pending revenue cases and audits of housing societies, marking a significant move towards transparency and efficiency in the city's administrative processes.
A thorough review of Islamabad’s pending revenue cases was conducted.
The DC stressed the urgency of resolving these cases to provide relief to the citizens, calling for daily reporting on progress from ADCR Revenue.
The DC also highlighted the need for action against revenue staff who delay cases without justifiable reasons.
In addition, the meeting addressed the digitization of land records, with the DC noting that the newly implemented digital policy would simplify the process for citizens, making it easier for them to access services.
The DC's directives aim to enhance the efficiency of the Revenue Department, ensuring quicker and more transparent handling of all related matters.
Recent Stories
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
AJK's acting President Latif Akbar condoles the demise of ex-AJK Minister Chaudh ..
Musadiq urges businessmen, traders to pay taxes to strengthen country's economy
South Africa women to play three T20Is in Pakistan ahead of World Cup
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets Indrika Ratwatte
Two killed, three injured in Bahawalnagar roof collapse incident
Edu boards directed to announce SSC, HSC part-II results by Sept 15
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail for strengthening sports dept for in ..
PMD warns of GLOF, flash floods and landslides in vulnerable areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death5 minutes ago
-
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals5 minutes ago
-
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal5 minutes ago
-
Musadiq urges businessmen, traders to pay taxes to strengthen country's economy19 minutes ago
-
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets Indrika Ratwatte15 minutes ago
-
Two killed, three injured in Bahawalnagar roof collapse incident15 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail for strengthening sports dept for interest of players15 minutes ago
-
PMD warns of GLOF, flash floods and landslides in vulnerable areas15 minutes ago
-
New IG Balochistan meets President Zardari, receives best wishes15 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer in absentia for Balochistan martyrs held at Governor House15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan extends condolences to Sudan following Arbaat dam collapse15 minutes ago
-
DC for drainage rainwater15 minutes ago