DC Pushes For Digital Land Record Overhaul

Published August 28, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon has chaired an important meeting focused on revenue matters, with key officials from the Revenue Department and ADCR in attendance.

The meeting primarily discussed the auditing of fees charged by housing societies, alongside the implementation of decisions made in previous meetings, said the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration.

In a crucial meeting, Islamabad's Deputy Commissioner (DC) emphasized the need for swift action on pending revenue cases and audits of housing societies, marking a significant move towards transparency and efficiency in the city's administrative processes.

A thorough review of Islamabad’s pending revenue cases was conducted.

The DC stressed the urgency of resolving these cases to provide relief to the citizens, calling for daily reporting on progress from ADCR Revenue.

The DC also highlighted the need for action against revenue staff who delay cases without justifiable reasons.

In addition, the meeting addressed the digitization of land records, with the DC noting that the newly implemented digital policy would simplify the process for citizens, making it easier for them to access services.

The DC's directives aim to enhance the efficiency of the Revenue Department, ensuring quicker and more transparent handling of all related matters.

