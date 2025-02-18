DC Qazi for alleviation of water crisis in Hub

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 10:38 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hub Mansoor Qazi on Tuesday chaired a review meeting regarding the alleviation of water crisis in Hub district.

The meeting was attended by representatives of landowners, Rafiq Siya Padgul, Hassan Muhammad Hassani, Irrigation Action Engineer Junaid Gichki, SDO Asif Imrani and Additional Deputy Commissioner Hub, Ali Raza Khosa.

In the meeting, a mechanism was set up to make the ongoing crackdown under the supervision of the District Administration Irrigation Department against illegal connections from Hub Dam to the non-command area of the irrigation canal effective and to ensure that the district police implement the orders of the district administration against the tanker mafia.

Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Qazi also issued orders to continue the campaign on regular bases and said that he would monitor the crackdown campaign against water thieves and deal with the water crisis.

He said that water supply would be made possible for the people of Hub district, industrialists, urban areas and landowners.

In the meeting, it was decided to provide water and distribute it according to the needs of the farmers of Sakran in consultation with irrigation officers and landowner representatives.

