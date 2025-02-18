DC Qazi For Alleviation Of Water Crisis In Hub
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 10:38 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hub Mansoor Qazi on Tuesday chaired a review meeting regarding the alleviation of water crisis in Hub distric
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hub Mansoor Qazi on Tuesday chaired a review meeting regarding the alleviation of water crisis in Hub district.
The meeting was attended by representatives of landowners, Rafiq Siya Padgul, Hassan Muhammad Hassani, Irrigation Action Engineer Junaid Gichki, SDO Asif Imrani and Additional Deputy Commissioner Hub, Ali Raza Khosa.
In the meeting, a mechanism was set up to make the ongoing crackdown under the supervision of the District Administration Irrigation Department against illegal connections from Hub Dam to the non-command area of the irrigation canal effective and to ensure that the district police implement the orders of the district administration against the tanker mafia.
Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Qazi also issued orders to continue the campaign on regular bases and said that he would monitor the crackdown campaign against water thieves and deal with the water crisis.
He said that water supply would be made possible for the people of Hub district, industrialists, urban areas and landowners.
In the meeting, it was decided to provide water and distribute it according to the needs of the farmers of Sakran in consultation with irrigation officers and landowner representatives.
Recent Stories
ADASI launches next-gen GPS-less navigation, secure flight control to strengthen ..
Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs MoUs with Hanwha, LIG of Korea to collabora ..
'China Travel with Chinese Films' project launched to attract international visi ..
Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs LoI with Korean Defense Agency of Technolog ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends 2nd day of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025
Two arrested, including PO, involved in human trafficking, visa fraud
Khalifa Fund sponsors 6 ventures at IDEX 2025
Int'l Hockey teams depart Pakistan after successful tournament
Babar Azam confident of defending Champions Trophy title
Court acquits accused in drugs smuggling case
Justajoo Foundation to hold Ist Women Conference on Feb 19
Tax authorities seal 3 outlets on PoS violation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two arrested, including PO, involved in human trafficking, visa fraud7 minutes ago
-
Court acquits accused in drugs smuggling case11 minutes ago
-
Justajoo Foundation to hold Ist Women Conference on Feb 1911 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to achieve $5 billion bilateral trade target with Turkiye: PM7 minutes ago
-
PSMA appreciates govts for providing cheapest sugar to consumers in Ramadan53 seconds ago
-
FIA arrests key member of Chinioti gang involved in human trafficking54 seconds ago
-
Vehicle lifter gang arrested, 13 motorcycles recovered56 seconds ago
-
PM directs e-Office implementation in all federal ministries by March 2057 seconds ago
-
Staff suspended on arresting 13 fake candidates in Bostan exam center59 seconds ago
-
College scandal: ATC indicts TikToker for inciting public unrest through false claims19 minutes ago
-
AJK provides subsidy on electricity & flour from own resources: Haq19 minutes ago
-
SMIU organises “Sustainovation Expo 2025"19 minutes ago