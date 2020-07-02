DC Quetta chairs meeting of Price Control Committee for facilities of public

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Quetta and Chairman District Price Control Committee Major (Retd) Aurangzaib Badeni on Thursday chaired a meeting of Price Control Committee to review the price of edible items for ensuring the provision of facilities to masses in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Quetta and Chairman District Price Control Committee Major (Retd) Aurangzaib Badeni on Thursday chaired a meeting of Price Control Committee to review the price of edible items for ensuring the provision of facilities to masses in the area.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Quetta (General) Saqib Khan Kakar, Assistant Commissioner (City) Syed Nida Kazmi, Assistant Commissioner (President) Humaira Baloch, Special Magistrates Syed Samiullah, Hanif Kabzai and Asad Sumalani, DSP (NDPO), Syed Aminullah, DHO Dr. Zaman, President Central Association of Traders Balochistan Shopkeepers Amaruddin Agha, Chairman Takri Hameed Bangulzai, President Central Association of Traders Balochistan Abdul Rahim Kakar, General Secretary Allah Dad Tareen, Chief Coordinator Pamir Consumer Society Nazar Muhammad Barich, Civil Society's Mir Aslam Rind, officials, members of Mutton and Beef Association, President Dairy Farms Association, Poultry Farms, President Malik Shop and other concerned associations were also present.

Deputy Commissioner said a committee was made under the supervision of administration who will visit various cattle markets, dairy farms, as well as shops in Quetta city and will inform the management about the rate and new prices cattle and other goods for fixing the price of them in next meeting.

The administration would be taken action against those profiteers on daily basis in the area after fixing a new price list of edible items and cattle to decrease artificial inflation for the interest of poor people in the area, he said.

He stressed all the associations that they would have to cooperate with the administration during conduction operations at respective areas in order to provide maximum facilities to people regarding the price of items in the area.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Quetta said measures would be taken to ensure implementation of the government price list of goods and in this regard, no one would be allowed to sell goods on double price saying that therefore all shopkeepers should ensure purchase and sale according to the official price list.

He said Assistant Commissioner President, City, and all magistrates in the city would monitor the price list on a daily basis adding that legal action will be taken against those who sell substandard food, expired and unhealthy items.

He said it was also the responsibility of traders associations to ensure the quality of food and other items and maintaining cleansing of the shops for the interest of public health in the areas.

The Committee also agreed that the official price list would not be changed in the present time.