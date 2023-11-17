DC Quetta chairs meeting regarding improvement of traffic system

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lt. (R) Saad Bin Asad Friday presided over a meeting regarding the improvement of the traffic system and elimination of illegal parking stands in the city.

The meeting was attended by Secretary RTA Quetta Manzoor Ahmad, SSP Traffic City Circle Malik Javed, President of Anjuman Tajiran Rahim Kakar and General Secretary Yasin Mengal along with Metropolitan Corporation Officer, Special Magistrate and others.

It was decided in the meeting that all the motorcycle parking stands from Shahrah Iqbal, Jinnah Road and Surajganj Bazaar will be shifted to Circular Road parking plaza. The employees of Shahrah Iqbal and Jinnah Road shopping malls, general stores and all banks employees should park their motorcycles in the parking plaza on Circular Road.

Strict legal action will be taken in case of violation in this regard, he said.

An operation team consisting of district administration, traffic police and Metropolitan Corporation was formed which will work daily to improve the traffic system in the city and deal with the problems of traffic jams.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner said that all possible steps would be taken to improve the traffic system in Quetta city saying that in this regard, no exception would be taken in action against parking and stands on major highways.

He said that all relevant departments were mobilized to deal with the traffic problems in Quetta city saying that the public should cooperate with the traffic police by ensuring compliance with traffic rules.