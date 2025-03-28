DC Quetta directs to make strategy for resolving vaccination drive’s security issues

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lt. (retd) Saad Bin Asad on Friday directed the concerned authorities to prepare a comprehensive strategy for the upcoming vaccination campaign and resolve security issues on a priority basis.

He said this while chairing a meeting of the District EPI (Expanded Program for Immunization) Task Force. The meeting was attended by District EPI Officer Dr. Farhana, Divisional EPI Officer, DHO Quetta, Deputy DHO Quetta, District Coordinator and other concerned officers.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given on the issues being faced during the previous vaccination campaign, especially the security challenges. The security situation in various union councils and the difficulties being faced by the vaccination teams were reviewed in the meeting.

Representatives of the Nutrition Project also attended the meeting and presented a detailed report on the performance of vaccinators and mobile teams during the campaign.

The report included the performance of the vaccination teams, challenges and suggestions for improvement.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lieutenant (retd) Saad Bin Asad issued clear instructions that all the relevant institutions should discharge their responsibilities in a proper manner to make the vaccination campaign effective. He said that negligence would not be tolerated in the vaccination campaign and any vaccinator who neglects his responsibilities would be immediately dismissed. He added that no negligence could be tolerated in the vaccination campaign to protect public health.

He directed all the officers to complete the vaccination target at all costs and take all possible steps to provide better facilities to the public.