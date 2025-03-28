Open Menu

DC Quetta Directs To Make Strategy For Resolving Vaccination Drive’s Security Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2025 | 07:20 PM

DC Quetta directs to make strategy for resolving vaccination drive’s security issues

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lt. (retd) Saad Bin Asad on Friday directed the concerned authorities to prepare a comprehensive strategy for the upcoming vaccination campaign and resolve security issues on a priority basis.

He said this while chairing a meeting of the District EPI (Expanded Program for Immunization) Task Force. The meeting was attended by District EPI Officer Dr. Farhana, Divisional EPI Officer, DHO Quetta, Deputy DHO Quetta, District Coordinator and other concerned officers.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given on the issues being faced during the previous vaccination campaign, especially the security challenges. The security situation in various union councils and the difficulties being faced by the vaccination teams were reviewed in the meeting.

Representatives of the Nutrition Project also attended the meeting and presented a detailed report on the performance of vaccinators and mobile teams during the campaign.

The report included the performance of the vaccination teams, challenges and suggestions for improvement.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lieutenant (retd) Saad Bin Asad issued clear instructions that all the relevant institutions should discharge their responsibilities in a proper manner to make the vaccination campaign effective. He said that negligence would not be tolerated in the vaccination campaign and any vaccinator who neglects his responsibilities would be immediately dismissed. He added that no negligence could be tolerated in the vaccination campaign to protect public health.

He directed all the officers to complete the vaccination target at all costs and take all possible steps to provide better facilities to the public.

Recent Stories

UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersb ..

UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersberg Climate Dialogue

25 minutes ago
 Under directives of UAE President, Crown Prince of ..

Under directives of UAE President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi approves AED6.75 bi ..

56 minutes ago
 Over half of northern Gaza under forced evacuation ..

Over half of northern Gaza under forced evacuation orders: OHCHR

56 minutes ago
 Gaza’s population living in unrelenting nightmar ..

Gaza’s population living in unrelenting nightmare: WHO

1 hour ago
 UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation of 188 inju ..

UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation of 188 injured people, family members fro ..

1 hour ago
 Taaleem maintains its growth trajectory in H1 2024 ..

Taaleem maintains its growth trajectory in H1 2024/25, reporting operational rev ..

2 hours ago
Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises workshop to hi ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises workshop to highlight importance of sustaina ..

2 hours ago
 Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee to convene tomorro ..

Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee to convene tomorrow

2 hours ago
 DEWA receives highest rating from UAE Internal Aud ..

DEWA receives highest rating from UAE Internal Auditors Association for conforma ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Animation Conference announces 3rd edition ..

Sharjah Animation Conference announces 3rd edition awards

2 hours ago
 Fathers’ Endowment campaign raises over AED 3.72 ..

Fathers’ Endowment campaign raises over AED 3.72 billion from more than 277,00 ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Department of Culture unveils 2025 cultura ..

Sharjah Department of Culture unveils 2025 cultural programme

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan