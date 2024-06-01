Open Menu

DC Quetta For Reviewing Weights, Price Of Food Items On Daily Basis

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2024 | 12:10 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Quetta on Friday issued directives to the price control committee teams comprising the district administration to review weights and price of items on a daily basis.

District administration has reduced the prices of food items for provision of facilities to people in Quetta.

The DC reduced the prices of bread and bakery goods for keeping in view the recent fall in flour prices.

While reducing the prices of bread, the price of 280 grams of bread has been fixed, in bakery goods, the price of biscuits abridged to Rs 800 and the risk price reduced to Rs 380 per kg.

The price of 800 grams of double bread has been reduced to 170 rupees, while the price of special bread fixed at 180 rupees.

The price of double roti single 360 grams reduced to 110 rupees.

Deputy Commissioner Quetta issued instructions to the price control committee teams comprising the district administration saying that prices and weights were reviewed on a daily basis.

Any shopkeeper who violates the official price list should be arrested and the shop and oven sealed, he directed.

