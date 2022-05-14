UrduPoint.com

DC Quetta Inspects Cleanliness Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shaihak Baloch and MPA Malak Sikandar along with ADC (G) Khalil Murad, AC Saddar Naqeebullah Kakar, DEO, DSM PPHI and CSO (MCQ) Quetta on Saturday visited Sub-Division Saddar area and inspected the cleanliness of various areas and roads of Nawakilli

Besides, he visited Girls middle and Boys High Schools Killi Kotwal Nawa Killi to check and inquire about the facilities being provided to the students at the school.

The Deputy Commissioner also visited BHU Killi Kabir Tajikabad Nawakilli and inspected its different sections.

On finding the shortage of doctors in BHU, the DC directed the DHO to prepare SNE for creation of new posts and submit it to his office for onward processing. He also directed the staff concerned to remove encroachment and ensure smooth flow of traffic.

