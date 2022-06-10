DC Quetta presents award of cash to tanker driver Faisal Baloch

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Quetta Shehak Baloch on Friday awarded a certificate of human life protection and cash to the tanker driver Faisal Baloch in recognition of his humanitarian service for saving human lives by taking the burning oil tanker away from the population at the risk of his life, on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Quetta Shehak Baloch on Friday awarded a certificate of human life protection and cash to the tanker driver Faisal Baloch in recognition of his humanitarian service for saving human lives by taking the burning oil tanker away from the population at the risk of his life, on Friday.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner appreciated the bravery and courage of Faisal Baloch and said that he put his life in a risk to save the lives and property of the other people.

However, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo also announced Rs, 0.5 million for a tanker driver Faisal Baloch the other day and appreciated his efforts for saving the lives of people when he had taken the burning oil tanker away from the population area in putting his life on risk.