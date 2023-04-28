UrduPoint.com

DC Quetta Reviews Anti-polio Drive To Start On May 15

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2023 | 11:20 PM

DC Quetta reviews anti-polio drive to start on May 15

Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shahak Baloch on Friday said that all possible measures were being taken to eradicate the polio virus with joint strategy in order to ensure easy access to immunization for all children and to identify high-risk areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shahak Baloch on Friday said that all possible measures were being taken to eradicate the polio virus with joint strategy in order to ensure easy access to immunization for all children and to identify high-risk areas.

A system is compatible with modern requirements, making all necessary arrangements and a joint action plan for the success of the campaign are also being drawn up so that polio eradication is on the way. Obstacles can be dealt with effectively.

He expressed these views while presiding over the DPEC review meeting regarding the anti-polio campaign arrangements and other issues starting from May 15, 2023.

On this occasion Additional Deputy Commissioner General Quetta Khalil Murad, District Health Officer, DLOHO, National Program and CMOs officers and representatives of other related institutions were present.

Deputy Commissioner Quetta further said that in the current situation, all possible steps were being taken to implement the National Emergency Action Plan to eradicate polio.

However, there is a determination for the measures taken to prevent the polio virus in the district.

He said that the current goals of the polio campaign were to be achieved through the best strategy saying that the virus was detected in any area as soon as possible and every effort was made to eradicate it.

He said that during the anti-polio campaign, the schedule and procedures of the teams should be improved so that the vaccinations could be easily delivered to all the children.

He said that for the success and improvement of the polio campaign, all communication tools should be used for activities to eradicate polio.

In this regard, steps should be taken to educate all stakeholders about the efficacy of vaccines and address concerns and find out the reasons for the non-vaccination of parents and address them promptly, he said.

He said to cooperate with the administration for the complete elimination of poliovirus from their country, province and society. He said that it was the responsibility of all the units of society to make it possible for all children to be vaccinated in the polio campaign.

In the meeting, the arrangements of the anti-polio campaign starting from May 15 and other issues were reviewed.

Related Topics

Quetta Polio May All From Best

Recent Stories

PSC chairman presents annual performance report to ..

PSC chairman presents annual performance report to AJK President .

25 seconds ago
 Georgia will go 'further, faster' for EU candidate ..

Georgia will go 'further, faster' for EU candidate status

27 seconds ago
 UK Doctors to Resume Strikes After Rejecting Gover ..

UK Doctors to Resume Strikes After Rejecting Government's Pay Raise Offer - Unio ..

11 minutes ago
 National Marine Dredging Group achieves 366% growt ..

National Marine Dredging Group achieves 366% growth in net profit in Q1 2023 to ..

20 minutes ago
 Colombian Navy Says Seized 5.5 Tonnes of Cocaine i ..

Colombian Navy Says Seized 5.5 Tonnes of Cocaine in Caribbean Sea

11 minutes ago
 All parties except PTI agree on simultaneous elect ..

All parties except PTI agree on simultaneous elections in country: Kundi

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.