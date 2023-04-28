DC Quetta reviews anti-polio drive to start on May 15

Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shahak Baloch on Friday said that all possible measures were being taken to eradicate the polio virus with joint strategy in order to ensure easy access to immunization for all children and to identify high-risk areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shahak Baloch on Friday said that all possible measures were being taken to eradicate the polio virus with joint strategy in order to ensure easy access to immunization for all children and to identify high-risk areas.

A system is compatible with modern requirements, making all necessary arrangements and a joint action plan for the success of the campaign are also being drawn up so that polio eradication is on the way. Obstacles can be dealt with effectively.

He expressed these views while presiding over the DPEC review meeting regarding the anti-polio campaign arrangements and other issues starting from May 15, 2023.

On this occasion Additional Deputy Commissioner General Quetta Khalil Murad, District Health Officer, DLOHO, National Program and CMOs officers and representatives of other related institutions were present.

Deputy Commissioner Quetta further said that in the current situation, all possible steps were being taken to implement the National Emergency Action Plan to eradicate polio.

However, there is a determination for the measures taken to prevent the polio virus in the district.

He said that the current goals of the polio campaign were to be achieved through the best strategy saying that the virus was detected in any area as soon as possible and every effort was made to eradicate it.

He said that during the anti-polio campaign, the schedule and procedures of the teams should be improved so that the vaccinations could be easily delivered to all the children.

He said that for the success and improvement of the polio campaign, all communication tools should be used for activities to eradicate polio.

In this regard, steps should be taken to educate all stakeholders about the efficacy of vaccines and address concerns and find out the reasons for the non-vaccination of parents and address them promptly, he said.

He said to cooperate with the administration for the complete elimination of poliovirus from their country, province and society. He said that it was the responsibility of all the units of society to make it possible for all children to be vaccinated in the polio campaign.

In the meeting, the arrangements of the anti-polio campaign starting from May 15 and other issues were reviewed.