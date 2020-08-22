DC Quetta reviews security measures during Muharram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ):Deputy Commissioner (DC) Quetta Major (retd) Aurangzaib Badini on Friday chaired a meeting to finalize security measures and other arrangements for Muharram processions and gatherings in Quetta City.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Quetta Saqib Khan Kakar, Wing Commandant FC Zahid, DSP Akhtar Achakzai, Additional Secretary PTCL Syed Manzoor Ali, Deputy Medical Superintendent of Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital Quetta Dr. Abdul Rasheed Jamali, RMD Civil Hospital Dr. Abdul Hafeez, Sub Engineer QESCO Shaukat Ali, Xen QESCO Wali Khan Kakar, Xen Municipal Corporation Engineer Abdul Haq, President Central Association of Traders Balochistan Abdul Rahim Kakar, Deputy Secretary Central Association of Traders Balochistan Muhammad Yasin Mengal, Circle Incharge Edhi Foundation Muhammad Abid and Jamaat-e-Islami's Abdul Qayyum Kakar were also present in the meeting.

The meeting decided that security forces including police, FC personnel, and other concerned departments would be deployed at exit and entry points routes for strict checking of vehicles and suspected persons in order to control any untoward situation during Muharram-ul Haram.

Deputy Commissioner Quetta said that procession routes should be cleaned and damaged roads to be repaired as soon as possible.

DC also instructed the PTCL and QESCO personnel would repair the lines of telephones and electricity wires for the restoration of telephone and electricity in order to avoid any kind of load shedding for provision of facilities of Muharram processions.

He also ordered that availability of ambulances, and medicines would be ensured in hospitals despite doctors should ensure their presence in respective hospitals, saying that an emergency would be imposed in additional wards in case of emergency.

He said emergency control rooms would be set up in different parts of the city which could be linked with DC Office to deal with any untoward incident where the presence of relevant personnel and machinery will be mandatory.