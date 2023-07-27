Open Menu

DC Quetta Urges People To Follow Precautionary Steps During Monsoon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2023 | 11:20 PM

Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shahk Baloch visited Hanna Urak, a suburb area of Quetta to review the flood situation due to heavy rains and urged the people to take precautionary measures during floods

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Sana Majabeen and SHO Hanna Police Station Mitha Khan were also with him.

According to the details, there was heavy rain in Hanna Urak due to which the gardens and road were submerged due to flood relay.

SHO of Hanna Police Station Mitha Khan told APP that he has kept police personnel on high alert to deal with the flood situation in the area saying that wherever there was a flood situation, our police personnel were performing their duty diligently.

The SHO further said that we were well aware of the damage caused by the floods in Hanna Urak and the administration would fully cooperate with the local people in this regard.

He said that people should take special precautions in case of floods due to rains, we could not leave our people alone in any situation.

