DC Quetta visits parking plaza

Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shaihak Baloch on Thursday visited Circular Road parking plaza along with AC Quetta City Farooq Abdullah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shaihak Baloch on Thursday visited Circular Road parking plaza along with AC Quetta City Farooq Abdullah.

Deputy Commissioner Quetta was briefed about the parking and minor issues were resolved on the spot.

DC expressing concern about security and other matters issued directives for security deployment and improvements in operationalization of the parking plaza.

DC Quetta said proper functioning of the plaza would resolve most of the traffic and parking issues of surrounding roads and streets, he maintained.