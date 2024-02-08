Open Menu

DC Quetta Visits Polling Stations, Expresses Satisfaction Over Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 12:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lieutenant (R) Saad bin Asad expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for polls during his visit of various polling stations in Quetta aimed to monitor the electoral process.

He said that strict security arrangements have been made in the city as contingents of police levies and FC personnel have been deployed at the polling stations to ensure the security.

The DC said that like the other areas of the country, the polling for general elections continued in a peaceful manner in the provincial capital of Balochistan.

Saad Bin Asad said that he has monitoring the election process to ensure transparency.

He said that action would be taken against absent or skipped to perform their assigned duties as polling staff.

The deputy commissioner said that the election process has continued in Quetta under the command of the District Returning Officer and under the supervision of the District Election Commissioner and ROs and DROs.

The election process started at 08:00 a.m. which will continue until 05:00 p.m. without any break, deputy commissioner said.

He added that strict security arrangements have been made by police levies and FC at the polling stations.

