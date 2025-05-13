DC Quetta Vows To Provide Every Child With Quality, Equal Educational Facilities
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Quetta Captain (R) Mehrullah Badeni on Tuesday said that all resources would be utilized to give the right direction to the education system in Quetta district so that every child is provided with quality and equal educational facilities.
He said this while chairing an appreciation meeting of the District Education Group (DEG).
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Anwar Kakar, District Education Officers (Male and Female), District Finance Officer, UNICEF representative, RTCM and concerned DDOs.
During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner was given a comprehensive briefing by the District Education Officer containing details of the educational institutions in Quetta. He said in briefing that 678 male schools, 399 female schools and 279 middle girls schools are functional in Quetta district, moreover, the meeting also shed detailed light on the status of teaching and non-teaching staff in all educational institutions of Quetta, their appointments, and attendance system.
A complete briefing was also presented on EMIS and BEMIS systems.
The meeting also reviewed the ongoing educational assistance provided by various non-governmental organizations in Quetta district. These organizations included UNICEF, Mercy Corps, BRSP, Islamic Relief, Tarqi Foundation, Qatar Foundation and others, who presented progress reports on various educational projects.
A comprehensive report was placed before the meeting by RTCM, in which the challenges in the education system and their possible solutions were discussed in detail. Addressing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner Quetta said that the attendance of teachers should be ensured in all schools and full attention should be paid to the better education and training of children.
